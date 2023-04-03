Asia Pacific OTT revenue to reach $52bn in 2028 says Digital TV Research

Revenue from OTT services in Asia Pacific will reach US$52bn in 2028, according to UK analysis firm Digital TV Research.

This will be an increase of 56% from the US$33bn recorded in 2022. China and Japan will each add US$4bn of the additional US$19bn, with South Korea adding US$3bn and India contributing US$2bn, the firm’s latest report says.

China is expected to account for 38% of the region’s total revenue by 2028, down from 48% in 2022 as other countries grow faster.

By type of service, revenue from SVoD platforms is tipped to rise to US$25.6bn in 2028 from US$18.8bn in 2022. AVoD is expected to experience the biggest growth, doubling to US$20.6bn from US$10.2bn in the same period.

Revenue from rental services is predicted to increase to US$2.9bn from US$2.1bn, with revenue from download-to-own services rising to US$2.6bn from just under US$2bn.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “Asia Pacific SVoD revenues overtook AVoD revenues in 2019, mostly due to the advertising downturn in China. AVoD will recover, but will remain lower than SVoD. SVoD and AVoD revenues will climb by US$7bn and US$11bn respectively between 2022 and 2028.”

The research comes soon after Digital TV Research released data forecasting the number of pay TV subscribers in Eastern Europe to decline by eight million from 81 million in the peak year of 2018 to 73 million in 2028. However, 2018 included 17 million analogue cable subscribers, which will drop to zero by 2027.

“Even without the crisis in Ukraine, tough times continue in Eastern Europe, with poor job prospects forcing many to seek work abroad. This migration, married with low birth rates, mean that the number of pay TV subscribers will fall in 18 of the 22 countries covered between 2022 and 2028,” said Murray.