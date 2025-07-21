Asia Pacific buyers agree to Code of Silence with ITVS, join Marlow Murder Club

Buyers in Australia, India, Japan and New Zealand have acquired scripted shows including ITV thriller Code of Silence from distributor ITV Studios.

Australian free-to-air broadcaster SBS has taken the Mammoth Screen-produced show, which follows a deaf lip reader who gets in over her head when she tries to help the police and was recently renewed for a second season by ITV.

Elsewhere in Australia, Seven has picked up the second season of soft crime series The Marlow Murder Club, produced by Monumental Television for UKTV.

In India, Lionsgate Play has acquired a drama package including Code of Silence; Four Years Later, from Easy Tiger Productions for SBS; ITV’s The Suspect, produced by World Productions; and Erotic Stories, produced by Lingo Pictures for SBS.

In Japan, Mystery Channel has signed a multi-title deal that includes the debut season of crime drama Ludwig, produced by Big Talk Studios in association with That Mitchell and Webb Company; season two of The Marlow Murder Club; and the fifth season of Grace, produced by Tall Story Pictures.

New Zealand’s TVNZ has acquired Code of Silence, Ludwig S2 and Piglets S2 from Monicker Pictures for ITV.