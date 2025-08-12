Asharq Documentary picks up NHK war doc

NEWS BRIEF: Asharq Documentary, the Arabic language free-to-air factual channel, have picked up NHK’s WWII history doc Kamikaze: An Untold History from the Japanese public broadcaster’s commercial arm NHK Enterprises.

The one-off doc is from NHK’s summer strand of programmes featuring Japan’s postwar history and has previously sold to the BBC in the UK. It focuses on the untold stories of the 4,000 Japanese air crews who lost their lives on suicide missions flying their bomb-laden planes into enemy targets.