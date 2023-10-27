Arthurs joins Checklist drama The Iron Rose as development producer

Drama editor Nick Arthurs (The Witcher) has been announced as a development producer on UK-based prodco Checklist Films’ historical series The Iron Rose.

The news was announced prior to the Birmingham Film and TV Market today, as West Midlands, UK-headquartered Checklist Films continues to develop the project based on Keith Thomas’s historical novel.

Inspired by true events, The Iron Rose is a Victorian saga about iron and steel pioneer Robert Forester Mushet and his family from Gloucestershire as they fight to make their fortune in 1800s industrial Britain.

Arthurs is a BAFTA award-winning editor and sometime second unit director. His credits include a new adaptation of Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five (Moonage Pictures for the BBC, ZDF and TF1) and The Turkish Detective (Ay Yapim for Paramount+).

Arthurs said: “I believe The Iron Rose has all the traits of a tantalising saga that could run for multiple seasons and I’m delighted to have been invited by Hakam and Checklist Films to help with, and advise on, the project’s development.”

Hakam Poselay, CEO and executive producer at Checklist Films, said: “Not only does Nick have an incredibly extensive background in acclaimed high-end drama, but he shares the same passion as us to tell fascinating and little-known stories on an epic scale.”