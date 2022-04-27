Arrow promotes Julia Hardwell, Kyran Speirs to senior management team

UK factual prodco Arrow International Media has promoted Julia Hardwell to head of talent and Kyran Speirs to head of post-production.

Both Hardwell and Speirs report to Arrow’s MD Iain Pelling and take up their roles immediately.

The London-based company has upped the two execs to its senior team after appointing Stephanie Mavropoulos and Carrie Pennifer as its co-heads of production towards the end of 2021.

Hardwell, who joined Arrow in 2019 as talent manager, and Speirs, who arrived in 2016 as post-production manager, will work across both Arrow Media and Arrow Pictures.

Hardwell will be responsible for delivering resourcing and talent services for all UK and US hiring, as well as developing relationships with internal and external talent.

Before joining Arrow, she started her TV career on children’s series such as Art Attack, Newsround and Blue Peter. After working as a production manager at the BBC, she moved into talent manager at commercial broadcaster ITV and then studio management, overseeing studio facilities for shiny-floor live and pre-recorded productions such as Later with Jools Holland, Take Me Out and Catchphrase.

In his new role, Speirs will be responsible for continuing to grow Arrow’s in-house post department. He is also tasked with partnering talent and suppliers, as well as investing in talent to expand Arrow’s growing post production team.

Pelling said: “Since the very beginning, we have recognised that, to make the very best content, we need to properly invest in talent and in technology.

“Consistently making over 100 hours of high-quality content every year is no mean feat operationally, particularly when the majority of those productions are filmed outside the UK. Talent and technology have been at the forefront of our investment strategy for many years.

“Our growth plans continue to be ambitious and these new roles will enable us to nurture and develop our people and grow our technological capacity while future-proofing and innovating. Both Julia and Kyran have played a pivotal role in Arrow’s success to date, so we are delighted they will be joining the senior management team in their new roles.”