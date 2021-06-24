Armoza game format adapted in Arabic

Arabic-language public broadcaster Makan in Israel has ordered a local version of ITV Studios-backed Armoza Formats’ gameshow Who’s Asking?

United Studios of Israel will produce the show, the format to which was previously adapted by Channel 10 in Israel and broadcast in Hebrew.

The Makan show will be the 10th adaptation of the format worldwide, after it was produced in countries including Hungary, by Viasat3, and Switzerland, on public broadcaster RTS.

The format, which can air as either a 30- or 60-minute show, sees the contestant choose their questioner from a screen of faces they see in their everyday lives.

Amos Neumann, chief operating officer at Armoza Formats, said: “Who’s Asking is the ultimate gameshow that has the winning combination of thrill, knowledge and wide range of viewers. After more than 1,500 episodes worldwide, we are thrilled to kick off the 10th version of the format in Arabic, which shows how well this format can travel.”