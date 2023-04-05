Argonon Group appoints Steve McGovern as new chief operating officer in the US

UK- and US-headquartered production group Argonon has appointed a new chief operating officer for its business in the US, with Steve McGovern replacing the outgoing Shirley Escott.

New York-based Escott is leaving Argonon to relocate to London after five years as COO of Leopard USA, with McGovern joining in the role out of LA this month to focus on the West Coast.

McGovern, the former executive VP of production and operations at US prodco Jupiter Entertainment, will report to Argonon CEO James Burstall and global COO Laura Bessell.

He will work with Leopard USA’s chief creative officer Lindsay Schwartz, also based in LA, as well as new joint venture Rose Rock Entertainment, helmed by MD Joe Weinstock, based in Oklahoma and LA.

Argonon said the role “supports the drive for new commissions from streamers and group acquisitions.”

McGovern has over 20 years’ industry experience producing content and managing productions in the UK and US.

At Jupiter, he oversaw 220 hours of programming annually for a variety of networks and platforms, including true crime series Snapped (Oxygen) and In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID), as well as premium documentaries including Who Killed Robert Wone? (Peacock) and Broken Harts (Discovery+).

Leopard USA is the producer of shows such as House Hunters International (HGTV), La’Ron in a Million (Snap), In with the Old (Magnolia) and Cash in the Attic (HGTV). Rose Rock Entertainment was launched in 2022 with former Wheelhouse Entertainment-owned Spoke Studios executive Joe Weinstock as MD.

Argonon’s UK businesses include Bandicoot Scotland, producer of The Masked Singer UK for ITV; Leopard Pictures (Hard Cell for Netflix); Windfall Films (Attenborough & the Mammoth Graveyard for BBC One); BriteSpark Films (Dispatches for Channel 4), Like a Shot (Abandoned Engineering for Discovery); and Studio Leo (Cash in the Attic for Channel 5).

Burstall said: “Steve is a talented and dynamic executive who will bring extensive expertise, experience and leadership to the group in our rapidly growing operations in three locations across the US.

“With the recent renewal of House Hunters International, the success of social media commission La’Ron in a Million and several exciting non-scripted projects in development with US networks and streamers for Leopard USA and Rose Rock Entertainment, this appointment underscores our ambition and appetite to expand our breadth of content, platforms and partners through our West Coast HQ, a major strategic focus for the group.”