Arena Group, acTVe partner to launch five sports and lifestyle FAST channels

LA-based FAST channel provider acTVe is partnering with US tech and media company The Arena Group to develop and launch five FAST channels based on the latter’s portfolio of sports and lifestyle magazine brands.

Through the partnership, the companies will launch action- and adventure-focused FAST channels based on Powder Mag, Surfer Magazine, Transworld Skateboarding, Bike Mag and Snowboarder.

The channels are set to debut this fall and will be available on platforms including SportsTribal, FreeMovies+ and FreeCast, as well as connected TV apps on Roku, Vizio, Sam-sung and others. Additional platforms will be added next year.

The launch marks an entrance to the FAST space for The Arena Group, while acTVe now owns or manages more than 15 channels.

The companies said the new channels will feature thousands of hours of content including documentary features, shorts, original series and live events.

“We continue to expand and diversify our company, and FAST channels will propel our stra-tegic expansion into the highly lucrative and rapidly growing digital video and connected TV markets,” said Ross Levinsohn, chairman and CEO of The Arena Group.

Geoff Clark, CEO of acTVe, added: “As an action sports filmmaker, enthusiast and lifelong fan of these brands, it’s an honor to be in a position to make the kinds of content I grew up watching available to audiences for free, worldwide.”