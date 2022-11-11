ARD/ZDF study confirms continued growth in streaming and media library use

The annual online study by German pubcasters ARD and ZDF shows how widespread online use of streaming services and media libraries has become in Germany.

The latest online study by ARD and ZDF states that four out of five people in Germany now use the internet daily. According to the study, the use of streaming services and media libraries continues to increase, while social media apps of the large corporations remain the leaders.

In 2022, the total population aged 14 and over in Germany will use media content or streams on the internet even more intensively than in previous years (+24 minutes), with an average of 160 minutes per day. Younger people spend almost five hours with media internet content, those aged 70 and over only a good three-quarters of an hour.

Video including YouTube, media libraries and streaming services now accounts for 76 minutes (+12 minutes). Audio (streaming services, live radio, podcasts etc) accounts for over an hour (63 minutes, +6 minutes).

Among the streaming services, Netflix and Prime Video clearly lead the market: 35% of people use Netflix’s offer at least once a week. Prime Video is at 26% and positions itself ahead of Disney+ (12%) and Sky (11%). The media libraries of ARD and ZDF also achieve good ratings: for the first time, they reach more than half of the population (52% each) with 22% each regularly watching programmes and films in the ARD and ZDF media libraries.

ZDF’s head of planning Florian Kumb said: “Now almost everyone in Germany is online. Therefore, the digital points of contact to ZDF play a decisive role in our strategy ‘One ZDF for all’. In particular, we want to appeal more strongly to people via digital channels whose linear television consumption is declining sharply.”