ARD picks up France Télévisions’ animated series Brazen from Silex Films

Brazen has already aired in more than 10 languages

German broadcaster ARD has acquired France Télévisions’ animated children’s and family series Brazen.

Produced by Silex Films, Brazen (30×3’30”) portrays 30 women who change the world by standing up for their rights.

The series, distributed by Miam! Distribution, has already been broadcast in more than 10 languages on channels including Italy’s Rai, Portugal’s RTP and Iceland’s RUV, and is based on French comic series Culottées by Pénélope Bagieu.

In Germany, Brazen will run under the title Unerschrocke and be broadcast in the Children & Family segment of ARD’s platforms, and on Saturdays and Sundays in the Check Eins children’s block on ARD’s channels.

Actress, comedian and TV presenter Anke Engelke lent her voice to the German-dubbed version.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 26-11-2021 ©C21Media
