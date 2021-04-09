Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > ARD Degeto's Faber-Castell travels

ARD Degeto’s Faber-Castell travels

Period drama two-parter Ottilie von Faber-Castell

YLE in Finland, RTV in Slovenia and RTVS in Slovakia are among the broadcasters to have picked up German period drama Ottilie von Faber-Castell.

Coproduced by Wiedemann & Berg Television and Wilma Film in cooperation with ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE), the 2×90’ miniseries was commissioned by German broadcaster ARD Degeto.

The drama tells the story of a teenage girl who inherits her grandfather’s global manufacturing business and steers it to success. She later marries and starts a family with a count, only to find herself fall in love with someone else.

Elsewhere, deals have been secured with LTV (Latvia), Network 4 (Hungary), Inter TV (Ukraine), ETV (Estonia), LRT (Lithuania) and AVoD platform Globi in North America.

Italy’s Rai1 and RTP in Portugal have also both previously aired Ottilie von Faber-Castell.

Robert Franke, VP of ZDFE drama, which handles the international rights, said: “Great storytelling travels and has the ability to win over audiences across different cultures, as witnessed by the success of Ottilie von Faber-Castell in Iberia and these sales to a wide range of countries.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 09-04-2021 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:


COMPANIES:



RELATED ARTICLES:

ZDFE tethers Trojan Horse docZDFE acquires Story House docuseriesZDFE goes into the White NightZDFE picks up Pan Tau rebootNetflix, ZDFE board Oz teen surfing dramaZDFE sees Naked's attraction
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

ZDF Enterprises shows

more ZDF Enterprises shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows