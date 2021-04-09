ARD Degeto’s Faber-Castell travels

YLE in Finland, RTV in Slovenia and RTVS in Slovakia are among the broadcasters to have picked up German period drama Ottilie von Faber-Castell.

Coproduced by Wiedemann & Berg Television and Wilma Film in cooperation with ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE), the 2×90’ miniseries was commissioned by German broadcaster ARD Degeto.

The drama tells the story of a teenage girl who inherits her grandfather’s global manufacturing business and steers it to success. She later marries and starts a family with a count, only to find herself fall in love with someone else.

Elsewhere, deals have been secured with LTV (Latvia), Network 4 (Hungary), Inter TV (Ukraine), ETV (Estonia), LRT (Lithuania) and AVoD platform Globi in North America.

Italy’s Rai1 and RTP in Portugal have also both previously aired Ottilie von Faber-Castell.

Robert Franke, VP of ZDFE drama, which handles the international rights, said: “Great storytelling travels and has the ability to win over audiences across different cultures, as witnessed by the success of Ottilie von Faber-Castell in Iberia and these sales to a wide range of countries.”