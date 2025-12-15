Arantxa Écija exits Mediaset España after nine years leading fiction division

Arantxa Écija is stepping down as director of fiction at Mediaset España after nine years in the role, following an internal restructuring at the Spanish media group, part of Italian holding company MFE-MediaForEurope.

The position will not be filled, with Ghislain Barrois, director of the film, fiction, rights and distribution division, set to take on Écija’s responsibilities.

The news was first reported by local outlets and confirmed by C21’s Spanish-language sister publication Cveintiuno.

The move comes amid a prolonged restructuring at the parent company of Telecinco and Cuatro, which since October 2024 has had Alberto Carullo as its director general of television and digital.

The most recent changes came in early December with the appointment of Unai Iparragirre, formerly director of Basque public broadcaster EITB, as Mediaset España’s new director of programming, and Fernando Hernaiz as director of marketing.

Écija has an extensive television career spanning directing and production through to executive production and management of scripted content.

She joined Mediaset España in May 2016 as director of fiction and greenlit series such as Sé quién eres, Vivir sin permiso, Desaparecidos and Entrevías.

This year’s scripted slate included the period drama La favorita 1922 (Bambú Producciones) and the comedy La agencia (Good Mood), an adaptation of French hit Call My Agent. Upcoming series include the family drama Pura sangre (Shine Iberia), the thriller Marusía (Unicorn and CTV) and romantic drama Ella, maldita alma (Plano a Plano).

“Fiction is still part of Telecinco’s DNA but we see it as a luxury product. It’s like caviar or black truffle: you shouldn’t overdo it,” Barrois told Cveintiuno in March, explaining Mediaset España’s shift in scripted strategy. “Our approach is to choose the right stories and producers and to be able to create an event when they launch.”

Before joining Mediaset, Écija built a long career at Globomedia, which she joined in 1992 and where she worked as a director on some of Spanish TV’s most emblematic series, including Médico de familia, Siete vidas, Los Serrano and Águila Roja. In 2010, she became Globomedia’s director of fiction, leading the development of titles such as El barco, Anclados and Vis a vis.