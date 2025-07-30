AppleTV+ sinks its teeth into BBC NHU historical series Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Streamer Apple TV+ is set to launch post-dinosaur era natural history series Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age, to be narrated by actor Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

Produced by the BBC Natural History Unit (Planet Earth), the five-part series is scheduled to premiere in late November. It examines prehistoric life millions of years after the extinction of the dinosaurs, in an era shaped by ice and intense battles for survival.

Using visual effects and the latest scientific research, it reveals what life was like for ancient Earth inhabitants such as woolly mammoths, snow sloths, sabre-tooth tigers and dwarf elephants.

German film composer Hans Zimmer (Inception) will provide a theme tune for the series, which is the latest instalment in Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet series, previously narrated by Sir David Attenborough.