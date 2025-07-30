Please wait...
Please wait...

AppleTV+ sinks its teeth into BBC NHU historical series Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

Five-part series Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age drops on AppleTV+ in November

Streamer Apple TV+ is set to launch post-dinosaur era natural history series Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age, to be narrated by actor Tom Hiddleston (Loki).

Produced by the BBC Natural History Unit (Planet Earth), the five-part series is scheduled to premiere in late November. It examines prehistoric life millions of years after the extinction of the dinosaurs, in an era shaped by ice and intense battles for survival.

Using visual effects and the latest scientific research, it reveals what life was like for ancient Earth inhabitants such as woolly mammoths, snow sloths, sabre-tooth tigers and dwarf elephants.

German film composer Hans Zimmer (Inception) will provide a theme tune for the series, which is the latest instalment in Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet series, previously narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

Neil Batey 30-07-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Netflix joins forces with MBC Group to offer bundled streaming service in MENA
Banijay Asia, Collective Artists Network partner on creator-driven content for brands in India
WBD confirms leadership structure and rebranding for when business splits
Paramount, Nine, Disney among international buyers taking crime drama Sight Unseen
ITV lines up S5 of daytime competition series Lingo

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE