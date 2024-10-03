AppleTV+ renews missing persons drama Sugar

Please wait...
NEWS BRIEF: Streamer AppleTV+ has commissioned a second season of neo-noir thriller series Sugar, starring Colin Farrell as a private investigator tasked with finding missing people.

Season two of Sugar will be showrun by Sam Catlin, who will also executive produce under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films under Kinberg’s overall deal with Apple TV+. Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. Sugar is created by Mark Protosevich.

