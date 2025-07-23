Please wait...
AppleTV+ cashes in with S3 of comedy series Loot

Season 3 of Loot is set to premiere in mid-October on AppleTV+

NEWS BRIEF: Streamer AppleTV+ has renewed midlife crisis comedy series Loot for a third season, set to premiere in mid-October.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, the 10-part series stars Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) as a rich divorcee looking for meaning in her life after discovering that her tech billionaire husband was having an affair. Guest stars confirmed for season three include Happy Days actor Henry Winkler.

C21 reporter 23-07-2025 ©C21Media
