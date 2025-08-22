Apple TV+’s Chris Parnell named executive VP of Paramount+ originals

Paramount is making another major addition to its streaming team under Cindy Holland, hiring Apple TV+ exec Chris Parnell as executive VP of Paramount+ originals.

In the new role, Parnell will oversee development and production for the SVoD platform’s original content.

He will report to Paramount+ head of originals Jane Wiseman, who was herself a high-profile addition to the new direct-to-consumer team just two weeks ago.

The additions are being made under the purview of Holland, Paramount’s chair of direct-to-consumer, who is leading all operations across Paramount+ and AVoD service Pluto TV.

Parnell joins after previously serving as senior creative executive of US television at Apple TV+, where he worked on titles including Dark Matter, Neuromancer, Bad Monkey, The Last Frontier and the upcoming sci-fi drama Pluribus created by Vince Gilligan.

Before that, he spent nearly 20 years at Sony Pictures Television, rising to co-president before leaving to join Apple in 2020. Prior to becoming co-president, he led the drama development team and shepherded shows such as Outlander (Starz), The Boys (Prime Video), Better Call Saul (AMC) and For All Mankind (Apple TV+).