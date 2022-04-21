Please wait...
Apple TV+ unveils thriller Hijack as first project under its deal with Idris Elba

US tech giant Apple has commissioned the first drama project to emerge from its first-look deal with Luther star Idris Elba.

Idris Elba (photo: Alex Piper)

Hijack is a seven-part thriller starring the Emmy-nominated actor who will also work as exec producer on the project.

Elba signed the agreement with Apple’s global streamer Apple TV+ through his Green Door Pictures production shingle in 2020.

Told in real time, Hijack is described as a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London in a seven-hour flight and the authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

The series is written by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and will be directed by Jim Field Smith (Criminal, The Wrong Mans), who will both also serve as executive producers alongside Elba, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Kris Thykier.

It will be produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions in association with Green Door.

Clive Whittingham 21-04-2022 ©C21Media

