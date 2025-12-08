Apple TV takes Seth Rogen comedy Platonic to S3

NEWS BRIEF: Apple TV has renewed comedy series Platonic, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, for a third season.

Co-created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic follows a pair of former best friends approaching midlife who reconnect after a long rift. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Stoller Global Solutions has an overall deal. Season two debuted in August following the season one premiere in 2023.