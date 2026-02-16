Apple TV spy thriller Tehran’s creator and producer Dana Eden dies aged 52

Dana Eden, creator and producer behind spy thriller Tehran, has died aged 52 while in Greece working on the Apple TV show.

Eden was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room in Athens, where she had been staying during filming for season four of the Emmy-winning series.

According to reports, the local authorities are investigating the cause of her death, with an autopsy expected, but local outlets claim there is currently not thought to have been foul play.

Donna & Shula Productions, the company Eden co-founded alongside Shula Spiegel, paid tribute to Eden in a statement.

“We are shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of our beloved friend and partner. Dana was a gifted creator with an international reputation,” the Israel-based company said.

It has also moved to dispel rumours that her death was politically motivated.

“The production company would like to clarify that the rumours suggesting a criminal or nationally motivated death are untrue and completely baseless,” it said.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan, a coproducer on Tehran, said in a statement via Kan News: “We are saddened by the passing of our friend and partner in a long line of productions, series and programmes at the Israel Broadcasting Corporation – Dana Eden. Dana was among the senior figures in the Israeli television industry and was a central figure in the creation and leadership of some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions.

“The fourth season of Tehran is currently being filmed in Greece – a complex and significant production, which Dana came to closely monitor. Her professional work, uncompromising commitment and love of creation have left a deep mark on the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation. Here we share in the heavy mourning of her family, friends and colleagues, and embrace her dear partner, our friend Shula Spiegel.”