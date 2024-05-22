Please wait...
Apple TV+ spills Drops of God for second time

France Télévisions and Hulu Japan’s Drops of God

NEWS BRIEF: Apple TV+ has acquired the second season of French-Japanese drama series Drops of God from Legendary Entertainment.

Produced by Les Productions Dynamic, 22H22 and Adline Entertainment, Drops of God is adapted from the Japanese manga series of the same name about a woman who discovers the world’s greatest wine collection that’s left by her late estranged father and competes against his protege to claim her inheritance. Oded Ruskin (No Man’s Land) is directing season two.

