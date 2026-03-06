Please wait...
Apple TV signs up to Twisted Yoga from Lightbox and Ladywell Films

Twisted Yoga looks into the case of ‘guru’ Gregorian Bivolaru

Apple TV has picked up a documentary series about Romanian yoga teacher and alleged human trafficker Gregorian Bivolaru.

Produced by UK prodcos Lightbox and Ladywell Films, Twisted Yoga tells the story of a group of young yoga students from around the world who fell under the influence of Bivolaru – a ‘guru’ and spiritual leader of an international network of yoga studios specialising in tantric rituals.

Bivolaru often summoned select female students to his Paris apartment for private initiations. He now faces charges in France following allegations including human trafficking, kidnapping and rape, which he denies.

Lightbox founders Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn exec produce with Ladywell Films’ founder Bernadette Higgins and Suzanne Lavery. Rowan Deacon directed the series, which will premiere globally on Apple TV on March 13.

