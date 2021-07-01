Apple TV+ sets City on Fire

US tech giant Apple has ordered a series adaptation of American author Garth Risk Hallberg’s 2015 novel City on Fire from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The eight-episode project for global streaming service Apple TV+ is the first to come from Schwartz and Savage’s first-look deal with Apple under their Fake Empire Productions banner. It will be produced by Apple Studios.

City on Fire tells the story of a student who is shot in New York’s Central Park during the city’s 4th of July celebrations. As the crime is investigated, the student is revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious city-wide fires, the downtown music scene and a wealthy uptown real-estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

Schwartz and Savage will write, showrun and exec produce the series, with Fake Empire’s president Lis Rowinski serving as co-exec producer.