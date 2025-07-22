Apple TV+ returns to Shape Island, cameras roll on Ted Lasso S4

NEWS BRIEF: Apple TV+ has ordered a second season of stop-motion animated series Shape Island, based on the Shapes picture book trilogy by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, from LA-based Bix Pix Entertainment.

The streamer has also begun production on the fourth season of comedy Ted Lasso in Kansas City in the US, with additional filming set to take place in London. The show stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Brendan Hunt.