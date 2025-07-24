Apple TV+ renews Owen Wilson golf comedy Stick, greenlights Stiller family doc

Apple TV+ has renewed Owen Wilson-led golf comedy Stick for a second season and ordered a documentary that takes an in-depth look at the lives of American comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Created by showrunner Jason Keller and exec produced by Wilson, Stick follows an ex-pro golfer who bets his financial future on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi. The renewal came on the same day that the S1 finale premiered.

Stick comes from Apple Studios and counts Wilson, Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady among its executive producers.

Meanwhile, Ben Stiller, son of Jerry Stiller and Meara, will direct and produce the documentary Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost. Per the logline, the project explores the impact the pair had “both on popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred.”

The doc will be released in select US theatres on October 17 before debuting on Apple TV+ on October 24.

In addition, Apple TV+ is in early development on a limited series about the life of Claus von Bülow, the British socialite accused of trying to murder his wife in the early 1980s.

Jack Thorne, co-creator of Netflix smash hit Adolescence, is attached as writer and executive producer. The project is being produced by Story Syndicate via a first-look deal with Tomorrow Studios, with Pressman Film also producing.