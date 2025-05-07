Apple TV+ renews BBCS comedy Trying for S5, Acapulco to end with fourth run

Apple TV+ has renewed its half-hour comedy Trying for a fifth season and announced that Eugenio Derbez-led comedy Acapulco will end with S4.

Trying is produced by BBC Studios and is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton.

It stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall as a couple on an unpredictable journey as they build a family. Other executive producers on the project include Josh Cole, Sam Pinell and Chris Sussman.

S4 of Acapulco, which was officially greenlit last summer, will debut on July 23.

Inspired by the 2017 Mexican-American comedy movie How to Be a Latin Lover, the series is produced by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company and created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman.

Winsberg, showrunner Sam Laybourne, Derbez, Ben Odell, Kim and Eric Tannenbaum, Jason Wang and director Jaime Eliezer Karas are among the executive producers.

Elsewhere, Apple TV+ is bringing The Studio starring Seth Rogen (who also serves as co-creator, writer, director and executive producer), Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders and Bryan Cranston, back for a second season.



Hailing from Lionsgate Television, The Studio is created by Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, along with Rogen, Goldberg and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver executive produce the show along with the creators. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers