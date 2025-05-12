Apple TV+ reaches for Michelin star docuseries from Gordon Ramsay prodco

Streaming service Apple TV+ has commissioned a high-end documentary series following elite chefs around the world as they pursue Michelin star recognition, produced by Gordon Ramsay’s production outfit Studio Ramsay.

Eight-parter Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars hails from the chef, restauranteur, author and executive producer’s Fox-backed production company and is hosted by food expert Jesse Burgess, the co-founder and presenter of Topjaw.

The doc makers have exclusive access to the Michelin Guide over the year-long course of its judgement process. The series will follow the fates of elite chefs at some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants to discover if they will win, maintain or lose a Michelin star.

“As a chef, the pursuit for perfection is everything and you cannot underestimate the unbelievable drive and ambition, the determination and sacrifice, these chefs are going through day in and day out, chasing the dream of acknowledgment from The Michelin Guide,” said Ramsay.

Filmed in cities including Los Angeles, London, Mexico City and Copenhagen, the exec producers will be Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Morgan Roberts.

Ramsay has put together a formidable slate of US series and formats including Next Level Chef and Hell’s Kitchen since crossing the Atlantic with his UK format Kitchen Nightmares.