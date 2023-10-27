Apple TV+ orders Kiefer Sutherland-narrated John Lennon docuseries from 72 Films

Apple TV+ has commissioned a three-part docuseries about the life and murder of John Lennon, with Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) set to narrate.

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial is produced by Fremantle-backed UK prodco 72 Films, which is behind titles such as All Or Nothing: Arsenal (Prime Video), Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Netflix), JFK: One Day in America (National Geographic), House of Kardashian (Sky) and 007: Road to a Million (Prime Video).

Apple TV+ said the project will give exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos from the murder of the Liverpool-born musician and former Beatles member in December 1980.

With the production granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office, the project also aims to shed new light on the murder investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman.

Nick Holt (The Murder Trial, Responsible Child) and Rob Coldstream (Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain) are directing the docuseries, which is executive produced by David Glover (9/11: One Day in America), Mark Raphael (Crime and Punishment) and Coldstream. Simon Bunney and Louis Lee Ray serve as producers.