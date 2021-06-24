Apple TV+ orders Anglo-French drama

Global streamer Apple TV+ has ordered an English- and French-language thriller series starring Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) and Eva Green (Casino Royale).

Liaison is being coproduced by UK-based Ringside Studios and France’s Leonis Production, both of which are owned by French production group Newen.

The contemporary drama explores how the mistakes of the past have the potential to destroy the future. According to the producers, it “combines action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot in which espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

Additional cast members include Peter Mullan (Ozark), Gerard Lanvin (Call My Agent!), Daniel Francis (Small Axe), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Laetitia Eido (Fauda), Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), Bukky Bukray (Rocks) and Thierry Fremont (Murder in Mind).

Created and written by Virginie Brac (Engrenages), the show is being directed by Stephen Hopkins (24) and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean Benoit Gillig, Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson, Stephen Hopkins and Ed Barlow. Joanie Blaikie and Eric Jollant produce.

The series marks the first French- and English-language original commission for Apple TV+, and continues the industry trend for bilingual/multilingual high-end dramas following the global success of series such as Narcos on Netflix.