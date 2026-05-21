Apple TV orders a second course of Knife Edge

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streamer Apple TV has renewed culinary docuseries Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars for a second eight-part series.

The series hails from chef, restaurateur, author and executive producer Gordon Ramsay and his Studio Ramsay Global and is hosted by Topjaw’s Jesse Burgess. Exploring the high-stakes world of international fine dining with exclusive access over the course of the year-long Michelin Guide season, the series follows the fates of elite chefs at some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants to determine if they will win, maintain or lose that precious Star.