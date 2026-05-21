Please wait...
Please wait...

Apple TV orders a second course of Knife Edge

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars

NEWS BRIEF: US-based streamer Apple TV has renewed culinary docuseries Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars for a second eight-part series.

The series hails from chef, restaurateur, author and executive producer Gordon Ramsay and his Studio Ramsay Global and is hosted by Topjaw’s Jesse Burgess. Exploring the high-stakes world of international fine dining with exclusive access over the course of the year-long Michelin Guide season, the series follows the fates of elite chefs at some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants to determine if they will win, maintain or lose that precious Star.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 21-05-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

MPs voice 'serious concerns' over reality TV contributors' welfare amid Married at First Sight UK scandal
ABC Australia, UKTV and Virgin Media Television to reveal future commissioning strategies at Content London
Sony Pictures Television to launch its first microdrama in Latin America
Bell Media, Sony co-commission drama created by David Shore, Freddie Highmore
Channel 4 pulls Married at First Sight UK amidst rape claims by former participants

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE