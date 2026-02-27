Apple TV, Netflix to jointly stream Formula 1 series Drive to Survive S8 in the US

Apple TV and Netflix have struck a deal that will see season eight of Drive to Survive, the Netflix docuseries following the lives of Formula 1 drivers on and off the track, streaming on both platforms in the US.

The surprising and somewhat unusual partnership comes after Apple TV landed the exclusive US rights to Formula 1 for an estimated US$750m in a deal covering all Grand Prix, qualifying, sprint sessions and free practice content.

That price tag was a steep increase on the estimated US$90m that Disney/ESPN paid annually to carry the motor racing championship.

As part of the new Netflix-Apple TV deal, Netflix will also carry the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, set for May 22-24, live in the US.

Drive to Survive is produced by UK-headquartered indie Box to Box Films. Netflix will continue to hold the exclusive worldwide rights to the series, with Apple TV solely having US rights to season eight. Regardless, the deal represents a rare example of Netflix sharing first-window rights on one of its original series.

“Whether you’re a casual viewer who fell in love with Formula 1 through Drive to Survive or a die-hard enthusiast tuning in to each race weekend throughout the year, the collaboration between Apple TV and Netflix provides more ways to engage with the sport,” said Netflix.