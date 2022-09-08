Apple TV+ lands global rights to Selena Gomez documentary

Apple Original Films has landed global rights to a new feature-length documentary following singer, actor and producer Selena Gomez.

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me spans six years in the life of the US superstar as she scales new career heights before an “unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.”

The project’s producers, Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films, have previously collaborated with Apple on the music doc Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

US filmmaker Keshishian’s previous credits include the acclaimed film Madonna: Truth or Dare, which became the highest grossing documentary ever when it was released theatrically in 1991.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant’s SVoD platform Apple TV+ has not yet set a premiere date for the film.