Apple TV+ increases monthly price in US by 30% to $12.99

Apple TV+ has hiked its monthly price in the US by 30%, taking the cost of a monthly subscription to US$12.99 from US$9.99.

The price of an annual subscription remains unchanged at US$99.99 per year. Apple TV+ launched in 2019 at US$4.99 per month, before rising to US$6.99 per month in 2022 and US$9.99 in 2023.

The streamer is the home of hit series including sitcom Ted Lasso and thriller Severance, which were renewed for fourth and third seasons, respectively, earlier this year.

Apple TV+, which is the only major streamer to not offer an AVoD option, said it has also raised the price of its service in select international markets.

According to reports earlier in the year, Apple is losing over US$1bn per year on its streaming service.