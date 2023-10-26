Apple TV+ increases int’l subscription fees, with US cost rising again to $9.99

Apple TV+ is increasing its subscription fees sharply in multiple markets including the US, where the monthly cost will rise from US$6.99 to US$9.99.

This marks the second price rise in a year, after the streamer upped the monthly price from US$4.99 to US$6.99 last October.

Price hikes have become common across the streaming sector over the past 18 months, as services that initially offered low monthly fees to drive swift subscriber adoption change strategy to focus on profitability.

Apple TV+, which counts The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Pachinko, The Crowded Room, Severance, Bad Sisters and Lessons in Chemistry among its slate of originals, does not publicly disclose the number of subscribers it has globally.

It is an outlier among the major streaming players in the sense that, to date, it has not launched an ad-supported tier, but reports suggest it is considering such a move.

As well as increasing the cost of Apple TV+, the tech giant also announced it is raising the price of Apple News and Apple Arcade.

“The subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple One will increase in the US and select international markets beginning today,” said Apple.

“Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date. We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.”