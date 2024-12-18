Apple TV+ heads back to Florida Keys with Vince Vaughn for more Bad Monkey

Apple TV+ has renewed Vince Vaughn and Warner Bros Television comedy Bad Monkey for a second season.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the series stars Vaughn as a former cop in the Miami Police Department who is now a health inspector in the Keys.

But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realises that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said the “engrossing” murder-mystery has become “an instant fan favourite” since launching earlier this year.

Bad Monkey is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) through his Doozer Productions. Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses, Marcos Siega, Vaughn and Liza Katzer are also executive producers.

It marks the most recent collaboration between Lawrence and Warner Bros Television for Apple TV+, following the series Shrinking and Ted Lasso.

The season one ensemble cast included L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet and Jodie Turner-Smith, with special guest stars John Ortiz, Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn and Charlotte Lawrence.

Apple TV+ recently confirmed its sci-fi drama Silo will conclude after its recently commissioned third and fourth seasons.