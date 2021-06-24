Apple TV+, Harmon explore Strange Planet

Global streamer Apple TV+ has ordered an adult animated show created by Dan Harmon and adapted from Nathan Pyle’s Strange Planet comic strips.

Harmon, creator of Community and Rick & Morty, is also executive producing the show, along with Pyle, showrunner Amalia Levari, Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

They are joined by Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico from US animator ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman, Final Space), which is producing the show with Apple.

Strange Planet is a series of comic strips featuring aliens discussing human issues from an outsider’s perspective and has become popular in online meme culture. So far, Pyle has published two books.

The series will be only the second adult animated series to debut on Apple TV+, following musical comedy Central Park, the second season of which is scheduled to debut tomorrow.

Harmon is also currently working on another animated series, Krapopolis, for US network Fox.