Please wait...
Please wait...

Apple TV+ greenlights Hugh Laurie thriller The Wanted Man from All3’s New Pictures, Observatory

Apple TV+ has commissioned The Wanted Man, an eight-episode drama from Hijack and Lupin creator George Kay and starring British actor Hugh Laurie.

Hugh Laurie in The Night Manager

BBC

Produced by All3Media-backed New Pictures and Kay’s Observatory Pictures, the series charts the rise and fall of the elusive and powerful head of a notorious British crime syndicate called The Capital.

Kay is the creator, writer and showrunner on the show, which also stars Thandiwe Newton, Fionn Whitehead, Gina McKee, Hazel Doupe, Elliott Heffernan and Stephen Dillane.

Other executive producers on the project include Willow Grylls (The Missing) and Matt Sandford (The Long Shadow).

The Wanted Man is being directed by filmmaker Jakob Verbruggen, whose credits include The Fall, London Spy and Dark Matter.

Jordan Pinto 08-05-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

BBC Studios Nordic Productions appoints Mirja Minjares as head of entertainment
International industry on edge after Trump touts 100% tariff threat on films made outside US 
Voight proposes federal incentives, tariffs, streaming-era FIN-SYN return to revive Hollywood 
WBD ANZ picks up shelved David Hasselhoff, Rhys Darby road trip series Hoff Roading
ProSiebenSat.1 axes 430 jobs as part of restructure to focus on core business

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE