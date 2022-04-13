Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Apple TV+ agrees overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone

Apple TV+ has agreed an exclusive multi-year overall deal with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s production company Playtone, focusing on different forms of TV.

Tom Hanks (photo John Bauld via CC)

Apple’s partnership with Playtone builds on its existing film and series relationship, which has resulted in the limited drama series Masters of the Air, from Apple Studios, Playtone and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television.

The new TV deal encompasses series, documentaries and unscripted projects.

Masters of the Air follows the true, personal story of the American bomber boys in the Second World War who brought the conflict to Hitler’s doorstep. It follows previous Hanks/Spielberg collaborations Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Future Playtone projects will join the expanding line-up of series debuting globally on Apple TV+, including the recently released Korean-, Japanese- and English-language drama Pachinko and espionage series Slow Horses.

Nico Franks 13-04-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

New era officially underway as Warner Bros Discovery mega-merger closes
Dancing With the Stars makes surprise jump from ABC to Disney+ in the US
Spain’s TVE takes on NHK comedy quiz format Chiko’s Challenge
Severance exec producer Weinstock rises with first-look Fremantle deal
Channel 4 CEO Mahon, culture secretary Dorries defend positions on sale plan