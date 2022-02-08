Apple TV+, A24, Rashida Jones re-team for Dark Manual adaptation

Apple TV+ has ordered a dark comedy starring Rashida Jones produced by A24, while its in-house studio is making a 1970s comedy starring Academy Award-nominee Kristen Wiig.

Sunny (10×30′) stars Jones (On the Rocks) as an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash.

The series is based on the book The Dark Manual by Japan-based Irish writer Colin O’Sullivan. Jones’ character is given one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband’s electronics company as consolation for her husband and son’s disappearance.

Though at first she resents its attempts to fill the void in her life, gradually they develop an unexpected friendship, as together they uncover the dark truth of what really happened to her family.

Sunny is created by Katie Robbins (The Affair) and will be written and executive produced by Robbins, Ravi Nandan and Jess Lubben from A24, and directed and executive produced by Lucy Tcherniak (Station Eleven), with Jones also executive producing.

It marks the second collaboration for Apple, A24 and Jones following the global premiere of Sofia Coppola’s film On the Rocks.

Jones will also next be seen in Wool, Apple’s upcoming, world-building drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels.

In related news, Apple Studios has greenlit the 10-episode comedy Mrs American Pie, starring Academy Award-nominee Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) as a woman attempting to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society.

Academy Award-winner Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) will executive produce and is set to star in the early 1970s-set series, which comes from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), with Tate Taylor directing.

Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, the project was developed and will be executive produced by Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons, under their Jaywalker Pictures banner.

It will be written, executive produced and showrun by Sylvia and directed and executive produced by Academy Award-nominee Taylor. Taylor and John Norris also serve as executive producers under their Wyolah Entertainment banner. Katie O’Connell Marsh executive produces for Boat Rocker.

It joins an expanding line-up of Apple original series that will be developed and produced by Apple Studios, including The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Masters of the Air, Surface, High Desert and City on Fire.