Apple enters courtroom drama Presumed Innocent with Kelley, Thomason, Abrams

AppleTV+ has ordered Presumed Innocent, a new drama from David E Kelley, Dustin Thomason and executive producer J J Abrams.

Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

An eight-episode limited series has been greenlit for the Apple TV+ global SVoD service with Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) attached as showrunner and executive producer alongside executive producers Thomason (Castle Rock), Abrams and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson.

Bad Robot Productions and David E Kelley Productions are the prodcos attached in association with Warner Bros Television.