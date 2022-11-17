Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen tell C21FM about Aircraft Pictures’ fight plan

Today we hear from Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, co-presidents at Aircraft Pictures, about the Toronto-based production company’s growth plans following its acquisition by Corus Entertainment earlier this year.

Founded in 2005, Toronto-based Aircraft Pictures’ credits include live-action series Holly Hobbie for Hulu and Family Channel, The Hardy Boys for Hulu and YTV, and recently launched Apple TV+ sci-fi anthology series Circuit Breakers.

Corus Entertainment acquired the business in February and the deal has allowed Aircraft to expand its development, financing and production capacities with a focus on international coproductions.

Co-presidents Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen spoke to Jordan Pinto about how the Corus deal came together and why being part of the Canadian broadcast group is enabling it to go to market more quickly with new projects.