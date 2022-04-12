Please wait...
Antenna Group launches OTT platform in Greece, Cyprus, develops original content

Ant1+ content includes dramas Brave New World, Dr Death, Manhunt and Devils

Athens-based media company Antenna Group is launching a new streaming platform as it aims to capitalise on shifting consumption habits in Greece and Cyprus.

The new service, Antenna Plus (Ant1+), is building out a slate of acquired and original content, the latter of which will be focused on high-end Greek fiction designed exclusively for the streamer’s subscribers.

The platform, which launches today, has already commissioned three original dramas to premiere on the service.

Serres is penned by renowned Greek screenwriter Giorgos Kapoutzidis, who is making his return to series production after a seven-year hiatus.

Ant1+ has also commissioned I Gefyra (The Bridge), by Kostas Gerampinis and Dimitris Emmanouilidis, which is filmed in Athens and Istanbul. A third series, The Friend, by Foteini Atheridou, has also been greenlit.

In addition to its original content plans, Ant1+ has secured exclusive first-window rights to shows from international studios such as NBC, ITV and NENT, for dramas including Devils, Dr Death, Intelligence and Belgravia. Those shows will sit alongside a broad slate of acquired content including movies, children’s shows and documentaries, plus the linear channel’s library of series.

Recently released Greek fiction films will also be available to view on Ant1+ shortly after their theatrical premieres.

Jordan Pinto 12-04-2022 ©C21Media
