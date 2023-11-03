Another Yellowstone spin-off in the works as Paramount preps for end of final series

Paramount Global’s popular western drama Yellowstone is planning another spin-off as it prepares for the end of the flagship series next year.

The company yesterday announced that part two of Yellowstone’s fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount Network in November 2024, after part one aired for eight episodes from November through January.

The second half of the season, initially slated to premiere this month, was delayed as a result of the writers’ and actors’ strikes in the US. Matters have been complicated by a falling out between Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and lead star Kevin Costner, with no clear indication of whether or not the latter will appear in the second half of season five.

The newly announced spin-off, which is currently in the works, is called 1944 and will be set in the same world as the original show, which follows the Dutton family Dynasty. Details about the series remain under wraps.

In addition, Paramount confirmed that the previously announced spin-off will air after the conclusion of the main Yellowstone series. The project, titled 2024, is set to star Matthew McConaughey (True Detective).

Other instalments in the Yellowstone franchise include 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, and 1883.

Like the main Yellowstone series, all the spin-offs are produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Yellowstone has been a huge hit for basic cable channel Paramount Network in the US, and the Yellowstone universe has been a significant subscription driver for Paramount+ globally.

This fall, as US networks improvised amid a lack of new scripted product, Paramount-owned broadcaster CBS started airing season one of the series in primetime, picking up impressive ratings in the process.