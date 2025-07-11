Annecy Festival pushes 2026 edition back to avoid G7 Summit clash

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival & Market has moved the dates for the 2026 edition to avoid a clash with the next G7 Summit.

The 52nd G7 Summit will be held in the Haute-Savoie region of France, where Annecy is located, from June 14-16, 2026, when the animation festival was originally scheduled for.

As a result, the Annecy festival will now run from June 21-27, with the International Animation Film Market (MIFA) to be held from June 23-26.

The festival organisers said: “This major international event [the G7 Summit] will result in exceptional demands on local infrastructures as of the beginning of June, which will include significant impacts on transport, accommodation and security issues.

“In order to ensure that we are able to host and organise our event to the highest standards, we have had to take the exceptional decision to postpone the dates.

“We are already in direct contact with the events scheduled for the same period, so that we can adapt the programming of our respective events and provide support to all the professionals who are affected by this alteration.”