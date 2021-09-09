Please wait...
Annapurna, Keshet adapt Baker & The Beauty for India’s Aha

Aha’s adaptation of The Baker & The Beauty

NEWS BRIEF: Indian streaming platform Aha has commissioned a 10-part remake of Israeli romantic comedy-drama The Baker & The Beauty, originally created by Assi Azar.

The show’s distributor, Keshet International, and local producer Annapurna Studios have collaborated on the project which will premiere tomorrow. The show focuses on an unlikely romance between middle-class youngster Vijay, who manages his parents’ small bakery, and film star Aira Vasireddy.

