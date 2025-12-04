Please wait...
Animation studio ZAG launches franchise inspired by Spanish motor racing driver Carmen Jorda

ZAG is launching a toon inspired by former Formula 1 driver Carmen Jorda

Paris-based animation studio ZAG is launching an entertainment franchise inspired by former Formula 1 driver Carmen Jorda and her fight to break barriers in motorsport.

An animated series is in development, alongside an animated feature film and a licensing and consumer products programme.

Jorda became only the 11th woman in history to be included in a driver line-up for a prestigious F1 team and is a leading advocate for female drivers and broader inclusion across the racing world.

“At ZAG, we’ve always believed in creating heroes who inspire kids to believe in themselves,” said the prodco’s founder and CEO Jeremy Zag.

“When I met Carmen, her journey and perseverance impressed and inspired me. I’m excited to let her personal story guide us as we imagine a new hero for tomorrow.”

Karolina Kaminska 04-12-2025 ©C21Media
