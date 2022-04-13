Animation producer and Red Star co-founder Jan Rogowski dies aged 41

UK animation producer Jan Rogowski, co-founder of UK studio Red Star, has died aged 41.

Rogowski passed away suddenly on Wednesday April 6. Having co-founded Red Star in 2004, he grew the company into a leading producer of animation content for visitor attractions such as theme parks and museums.

Red Star’s library of 4D films such as The Lost World and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea have been shown in hundreds of venues around the world and won dozens of awards at international film festivals.

In 2019, Rogowski coproduced Red Star’s first feature film, Stardog & Turbocat, featuring the voices of Luke Evans, Nick Frost, Gemma Arterton and Bill Nighy.

The film was released in 16 international territories and led to Red Star being selected as UK studio for The Amazing Maurice, a Sky original film based on the novel by Sir Terry Pratchett.

As a life-long fan of Pratchett’s novels, Rogowski strove to bring part of the production to the UK and worked tirelessly to ensure this animated depiction of the author’s Discworld lived up both to Pratchett’s vision and his own deep affection for the source material. The film will be released on Sky Cinema later in 2022 and will be dedicated to his memory.

Andrew Baker and Robert Chandler, UK producers of The Amazing Maurice, said in a joint statement: “We’d both known and worked with Jan for many years so when we were looking for a UK studio it felt like Red Star were the perfect choice.

“We knew Jan would make sure the studio delivered a fantastic film, but he showed us time and again that his passion and technical knowledge were unsurpassed. Jan’s unflagging dedication and enthusiasm where a huge part of what has made this film very special, and he was rightly proud of the final result.”

Ben Smith, Rogowski’s fellow Red Star co-founder, said: “Twenty years ago I hired Jan straight from university, beginning a partnership and friendship that has defined both our lives. He leaves a massive gap in our lives, but the notes of condolence and the offers of support that have flooded in are overwhelming testament to the respect and admiration he was held in by everyone who worked with him.

“Jan worked his whole career to build Red Star into a feature animation studio capable of delivering first-class film projects, and the best tribute we can pay is to continue his hard work into the future.”

Red Star has temporarily named CG supervisor Haris Ahmed as head of production, while Ben Smith has assumed the role of company director.