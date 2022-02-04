Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Animated special Zibilla picked up by Italy’s Rai, raises awareness of bullying

2D animated special Zibilla

Italian pubcaster Rai has picked up 2D animated special Zibilla for its children’s channel Rai Yoyo and streamer Raiplay.

Produced by Nadasdy Film, Zibilla (1×26’) follows a little adopted zebra in her new school. Left out because of her difference, an exciting adventure with a wild lion allows Zibilla to gain self-confidence to roar back to the others.

Rai will premiere Zibilla on Monday, in line with Italy’s national day against bullying and cyberbullying, to raise awareness of school harassment.

Distributed by Superights, Zibilla has already been picked up by channels including Germany’s Kika, Finland’s YLE, Japan’s Enfan TV, Portugal’s RTP, Ceska TV in the Czech Republic, Slovakia’s RTV, Slovenia’s RTVS, Modiband in Spain, Oznoz in the US and HITN for US Hispanic and Lat Am markets.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 04-02-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Magic Light Pictures’ preschool series Pip & Posy heads to Italy on Rai Yoyo
Rai, Radio Canada call on Game Catchers
Rai meets Cake’s Pablo
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

WarnerMedia confirms HBO Max launch date for second wave of European territories
Viaplay's Wallestam on moving beyond Nordic noir
Hulu, Fox strike multi-faceted output deal for unscripted, animation
Endeavor Content’s Nordic Drama Queens hires producer behind Netflix's Spotify show
Covid, content & the future: Download your free content business sentiment report