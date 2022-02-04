Animated special Zibilla picked up by Italy’s Rai, raises awareness of bullying

Italian pubcaster Rai has picked up 2D animated special Zibilla for its children’s channel Rai Yoyo and streamer Raiplay.

Produced by Nadasdy Film, Zibilla (1×26’) follows a little adopted zebra in her new school. Left out because of her difference, an exciting adventure with a wild lion allows Zibilla to gain self-confidence to roar back to the others.

Rai will premiere Zibilla on Monday, in line with Italy’s national day against bullying and cyberbullying, to raise awareness of school harassment.

Distributed by Superights, Zibilla has already been picked up by channels including Germany’s Kika, Finland’s YLE, Japan’s Enfan TV, Portugal’s RTP, Ceska TV in the Czech Republic, Slovakia’s RTV, Slovenia’s RTVS, Modiband in Spain, Oznoz in the US and HITN for US Hispanic and Lat Am markets.