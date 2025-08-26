Animated Mr Bean FAST channel launches in US, Canada

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based distributor Banijay Rights is launching its Mr Bean: The Animated Series FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in the US and Canada.

Available from Wednesday, the 24/7 FAST channel will comprise all four seasons of Mr Bean: The Animated Series and follows the launch of the channel last year. The children’s show is produced by Banijay Kids & Family-owned Tiger Aspect Kids & Family and premiered its fourth season earlier this year on ITVX in the UK and on Warner Bros Discovery’s kids’ channels globally.