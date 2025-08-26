Please wait...
Please wait...

Animated Mr Bean FAST channel launches in US, Canada

Mr Bean: The Animated Series

NEWS BRIEF: UK-based distributor Banijay Rights is launching its Mr Bean: The Animated Series FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus in the US and Canada.

Available from Wednesday, the 24/7 FAST channel will comprise all four seasons of Mr Bean: The Animated Series and follows the launch of the channel last year. The children’s show is produced by Banijay Kids & Family-owned Tiger Aspect Kids & Family and premiered its fourth season earlier this year on ITVX in the UK and on Warner Bros Discovery’s kids’ channels globally.

C21 reporter 26-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Paramount to cut around 2,500 positions in November in pursuit of $2bn cost savings
Canada's WildBrain to shutter its broadcast business, creating int’l M&A opportunities
Raw veteran Piers Vellacott heads to Cineflix
Netflix poaches Stan's head of originals Amanda Duthie as content director for ANZ
The Wire creator David Simon 'can't get anything made' in franchise-obsessed TV business

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE