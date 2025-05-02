Animated movies represent ‘mind-blowing’ proportion of kids’ viewing on Netflix – report

Kids’ media consultant Emily Horgan’s latest analysis of Netflix viewing data shows animated features represent a “mind-blowing portion” of children’s viewing on the streamer.

Horgan’s bi-annual independent Netflix Kids Content Performance Report delivers insights that are used by studios, production companies and platforms across the children’s media industry to learn about how content is performing on Netflix.

The latest edition of the report, which covers the second half of 2024, includes performance metrics and comparative analysis of animated features on the platform, including Netflix originals, for the first time.

“As streaming shifts from ‘subscriber obsession’ to ‘engagement obsession,’ we’re excited to expand our analysis into animated movies, which represent a mind-blowing portion of children’s viewing on Netflix,” said Horgan, creator of the report and a former Disney executive.

“For example, the Universal [Filmed Entertainment Group] animated output deal, covering movies from DreamWorks and Illumination, drove nearly three billion hours of engagement on Netflix in 2024.”

Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment expanded their US licensing deal for feature films last year.

In the first six months of 2024, eight of the top 10 animated films on Netflix were created by Illumination and DreamWorks Animation. Illumination/Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros Movie spent a record-setting 38 weeks on Netflix’s top 10 list in the US, with Sing 2 following at 32 weeks.

The latest report also looks at how recently launched series perform over extended periods, identifying which new IPs gain traction and which struggle to maintain audience engagement on Netflix.

With multiple reports now published, the analysis also includes year-on-year performance comparisons, revealing shifting trends in viewing behaviour and enabling clients to get ahead of emerging trends, Horgan said.

Horgan plans to expand into additional content genres in future editions, with specialised analysis of anime and young adult content in development. Currently, the report looks at preschool, comedy animation, action animation and fantasy animation.

“Our next frontier involves providing the same detailed analysis for anime and YA content on Netflix, two rapidly growing segments with distinct audience dynamics and performance patterns,” said Horgan. “We’re also developing a strategic playbook for series launches that will help content producers and distributors optimise their release strategies.”