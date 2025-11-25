Please wait...
Animated kids’ series Booba gets S6 greenlight

Booba & Loola will introduce a new female lead character

NEWS BRIEF: Animated kids’ series Booba has been greenlit for a sixth season and will premiere on Disney+ early next year.

The 26×7’ sixth season, titled Booba & Loola, will introduce a new female lead character called Loola. It will be available for wider distribution at the same time as its debut on Disney+. Created by 3D Sparrow and distributed by parent company Kedoo Entertainment, Booba began life as a YouTube series in 2014 before expanding onto platforms including Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Roku, HBO Max, ITVX and, more recently, Disney+.

